EU lawmakers support ban of goods linked to deforestation

Businesses would have to verify that agricultural goods sold in the EU have not been made on deforested or degraded land anywhere in the world. Photo: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg Expand

Businesses would have to verify that agricultural goods sold in the EU have not been made on deforested or degraded land anywhere in the world. Photo: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

European Union lawmakers have backed a proposal for a law that would ban the sale of beef and feed ingredients from areas linked to the destruction of forests.

It comes amid warnings the law will raise the cost of animal feed in Europe.

