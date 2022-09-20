EU lawmakers support ban of goods linked to deforestation

European Union lawmakers have backed a proposal for a law that would ban the sale of beef and feed ingredients from areas linked to the destruction of forests.

It comes amid warnings the law will raise the cost of animal feed in Europe.

The EU Parliament will now start negotiations on the final text with EU member states.

Once approved, the law would force companies and producers to give assurances that products are “deforestation-free”.

Businesses would have to verify that agricultural goods sold in the EU have not been made on “deforested or degraded land anywhere in the world”.

“Acknowledging that the EU is responsible for around 10pc of global deforestation, we have no choice but to ramp up our efforts to halt global deforestation,” said Christophe Hansen, the lawmaker in charge of the Parliament’s report.

In addition, MEPs proposed that banks and financial institutions should be covered by the law to prevent them from investing in projects linked to deforestation.

Deforestation in South America, Africa and Asia is driven mainly by agricultural expansion.

Quoting data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the Parliament said some 420 million hectares of forest were lost to deforestation between 1990 and 2020, an area larger than the EU.

The European Commission, which proposes EU laws and supervises the way they are enacted, suggested last year that the legislation covered soy, cattle, palm oil, wood, cocoa and coffee.

Under the position adopted last Tuesday, lawmakers also want to include pig meat, sheep and goats, poultry, maize and rubber, as well as charcoal and printed paper products.

Environmental group Greenpeace praised the result of the vote. “Nobody wants to worry that their weekly shop might be linked to death and destruction — the vote today is a big step towards breaking that link,” said Greenpeace EU forest campaigner Sini Eräjää.

However, in a joint statement, representatives of the animal feed industry in the EU said the law will most likely affect the availability of key commodities in the EU and thereby contribute to inflationary pressures on these commodities and the food and non-food products that contain them.