EU drafts tougher pollution rules for intensive dairy and beef farms

A EU draft of the proposal would add cattle farming to the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), which obliges countries to only grant permits to facilities that meet standards including on waste disposal, and emission limits for gases including sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

The potential introduction of an environmental licensing system for intensive dairy and beef farming is edging closer as the EU toughens its rules on industrial pollution.

It is understood the proposal is one of a raft of recommendations to be adopted by the European Commission next week as part of a major review of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) — the bloc’s main instrument for regulating pollutant emissions at industry level.

