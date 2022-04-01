EU drafts tougher pollution rules for intensive dairy and beef farms

The potential introduction of an environmental licensing system for intensive dairy and beef farming is edging closer as the EU toughens its rules on industrial pollution.

It is understood the proposal is one of a raft of recommendations to be adopted by the European Commission next week as part of a major review of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) — the bloc’s main instrument for regulating pollutant emissions at industry level.

Although intensive pig and poultry farms already operate under such an Integrated Pollution Control (IPC) permit system — whereby licences are regulated and monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — the EU now wants to expand the scope of the IED to include wider livestock production units.

Asked if intensive beef and dairy livestock farms will be brought within the remit of the IED under the review, a Commission spokesperson said: “From the inception impact assessment and the reports of public consultations, the extension of the scope of the rules is very much under consideration.”

Asked how such a development could impact intensive dairy and beef farming in Ireland an EPA spokesperson said: “Under the European Green Deal, the EC committed to review the IED to support the goals on zero pollution, climate neutrality, biodiversity and a cleaner, more circular economy.

“An evaluation of the IED was completed in 2020 and a consultation process was completed in July 2021. One of the outcomes of the consultation process was that it has been proposed that intensive cattle farming should be included within the scope of the IED.

Revision

“It is expected that on April 5 the Commission will adopt a proposal to commence the process of the revision of the IED.

“The process for the revision of a directive involves further consultation with and scrutiny by Member States.

“Once the revised Directive is published it will contain timelines by which it must be implemented in Ireland and the EPA will regulate and monitor in any new sector as required.”

While detail on the definition of “intensive” livestock production was not available, the Commission carried out “a detailed study” analysing the cost-benefit ratio of including cattle within the IED at different livestock unit thresholds.

Officials said this assessment found that, from largely stocked farms to lower thresholds of around 150-200 head of cattle, the costs were “clearly outweighed” by the benefits in emissions reductions.

At one of the final consultation meetings Joanna Drake, deputy director-general of DG Environment said: “The IED has already done a lot for reducing the emissions of pollutants from the EU’s agro-industrial sectors.

“It also protects soils and ensures that when industrial operators close plants, they remediate soil pollution caused by their activities.

“However, we can make further progress towards our zero-pollution ambition. The reduction of pollution emissions to water has been slower than to air and this can be intensified.

“Furthermore, the IED’s scope does not cover some large sectors responsible for significant emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases such as intensive livestock production.

“This is an area where we could build synergies between the IED and the recently agreed new CAP.”