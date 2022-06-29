Farming

EU countries reach deal on climate laws after late-night talks

* EU countries reach deals on package of green policies

* Countries agree to support 2035 fossil fuel car ban

* Compromise on fund to shield citizens from CO2 costs

* EU countries and Parliament will now negotiate final laws

European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Kate Abnett

EU countries clinched deals on proposed laws to combat climate change early Wednesday, backing a 2035 phase-out of new fossil fuel car sales and a multibillion-euro fund to shield poorer citizens from CO2 costs.

After more than 16 hours of negotiations, environment ministers from the European Union's 27 member states agreed their joint positions on five laws, part of a broader package of measures to slash planet-warming emissions this decade.

