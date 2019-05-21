The European Court of Auditors will visit Ireland as part of an audit to assess whether the EU’s agricultural policy helps maintain and enhance biodiversity.

The European Court of Auditors will visit Ireland as part of an audit to assess whether the EU’s agricultural policy helps maintain and enhance biodiversity.

EU auditors to visit Ireland over biodiversity in farming

In particular, the auditors will examine the design of the EU biodiversity strategy and its application in the common agricultural policy (CAP).

They will also assess the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of EU funding for biodiversity in farming.

Agricultural biodiversity refers to all ecosystems and life forms directly related to farming.

This includes rare seed varieties and animal breeds, many organisms such as soil fauna, weeds, pests, predators, and all of the native plants and animals living on and passing through a farm.

Biodiversity in the EU is in a continuous, strong decline, particularly as a result of farming activity.

“One million species worldwide are at risk of extinction, a recent international report warns. In the EU, agriculture is the largest contributor to biodiversity loss”, said Janusz Wojciechowski, the member of the European Court of Auditors responsible for the audit.

“Our audit will determine how helpful EU contribution has been to correct and even reverse this situation.”