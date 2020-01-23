EPA warns 30pc of wells contaminated with E. coli

Around one million people in Ireland get their drinking water from a private supply and many more drink water from private supplies in their daily lives.

Cases of a severe form of E.coli have almost quadrupled among people drinking water supplied by private (household) wells and springs in recent years.

A report focusing on the quality of private water supplies in Ireland for 2018 by the EPA has found that the quality of drinking water in private supplies, which are mostly sourced from wells, is poorer than that in publicly-sourced supplies.

Testing by the EPA in 2018 shows E. coli was found in 62 small private water supplies serving commercial buildings or public buildings during 2018. However, many private supplies are not on the local authorities' register and those that are registered were not monitored sufficiently to ensure safe drinking water and protect human health.

Household wells and group schemes serving <50 people or 10,000L per day which are not supplying any public/commercial activity are not covered by the drinking water regulations and not monitored by the local authorities.

Responsibility for looking after these supplies rests with the householder or scheme. There is very little information on the quality of the water in these supplies, but it is estimated that between 15pc and 30pc of all wells are contaminated by E. coli and around two-thirds of wells could be at risk of contamination. Private water supplies are those supplies not operated by Irish Water. They are mostly in rural areas and provide drinking water to people who are not connected to the public water mains. The water source for most private supplies is a spring or a well.

Private supplies include group schemes; supplies that provide water to public buildings and businesses that do not have a public mains supply; and wells that people have drilled for their own homes. One fifth of the people of Ireland get their water from private supplies.

Who operates private supplies?

Private supplies are operated by a group scheme; the owner of a business or public building that sources its own water; or the homeowner who gets their water from a well.

If you are responsible for a private supply, you are responsible for making sure it is safe to drink. Some private supplies are overseen by the local authority because they are covered by the Drinking Water Regulations. This makes them regulated supplies. Other supplies are not covered by the regulations; these are called exempt supplies.

I've never had any problem with my supply before, why should I worry?

Just because you haven't had a problem before, it doesn't guarantee that your water is safe.

People using a well with low levels of bacteria may become used to it, but a visitor, particularly a child, elderly person or someone with poor health, may become ill from drinking your water.

Also, something might change in the area surrounding your well that could cause contamination, for example, a new house with a septic tank is built, or a farmer starts landspreading in a nearby field.

Indo Farming