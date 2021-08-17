Farming

Farming

EPA calling for greater methane cuts to meet target

Pictured at the Launch of Food Vision 2030 was Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD, Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport Tom Arnold, Chairman Agri Food Strategy Group and Senator Pippa Hackett, Min of State Dept of Agriculture, Food &amp; The Marine Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Methane emissions should be cut by 13-16pc according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and not the 10pc that has been agreed under the Food Vision 2030 strategy.

The EPA says a larger cut in methane emissions than the 10pc committed to by the sector is needed for Ireland to meet its climate targets.

The EPA made the comments in a submission on the draft Food Vision 2030 strategy seen by this paper, and said the current plan would not be enough to meet “even the lower level of greenhouse gas emission reductions committed to in the Climate Action Plan 2019”.

