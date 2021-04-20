Environmental Pillar: Agri-Food Strategy methane target ‘insufficient and outdated’

A draft Agri-Food Strategy target for a minimum 10pc reduction in livestock emissions by 2030 has been described as “insufficient and outdated” by the Environmental Pillar – but the EP welcomes other elements of the report.

The EP, an umbrella body representing 30+ environmental non-Government organisations (NGOs), outlined its views on the draft 10-year plan to make Ireland's food system “environmentally, economically and socially sustainable” after formally withdrawing from the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy Committee in February.

Some of the main 2030 targets include: a minimum 10pc drop in biogenic methane emissions; a 50pc reduction in nutrient losses to water; a reduction in ammonia emissions below 107,500t; and that 10pc of farmed area is prioritised for biodiversity.

In a statement to the Farming Independent, a spokesperson for the EP said: "The Environmental Pillar said from the very beginning, any language addressing the dual climate and biodiversity crises must be backed up by robust and adequate targets.

“The strategy’s proposed interim minimum 10pc reduction target of methane by the end of the decade is insufficient and outdated, and is not aligned with both European Union targets and newly established goal posts set by the Irish Government.

“We welcome the proposed reduction of nutrient losses to water by 50pc by 2030, which is in fact in the EU Green Deal, but we need to see what new measures have been proposed in this document which will adequately address and reverse these nutrient losses.”

Although the EP's sudden exit from the strategy process earlier this year was described as "disappointing” and regrettable” by other committee members – including the country's farm organisations – the pillar says it will “most certainly” be taking part in the public consultation process now underway for eight weeks.

"The Environmental Pillar will be gathering feedback from our members and will most certainly be taking part.

“Ideally, the entire process behind this strategy would have been more inclusive and fully incorporated public participation from the start, as is their right under the Aarhus Convention - [described by the European Commission as the right of everyone to receive environmental information that is held by public authorities’]

“People living in both rural and urban communities must be able to have their say on the roadmap and trajectory of the country’s largest emitting sector, both before, during and after such a strategy’s drafting.

The pillar is also finalising its own alternative agri-food strategy with joint recommendations for Government.

"We will be publishing them soon. Between the Environmental Pillar, Stop Climate Chaos and the Sustainable Water Network, we represent 70 distinct organisations and we have been hard at work ensuring our document harnesses this wide range of expertise.

Reflecting on the EP’s decision to leave the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy Committee this spring, the spokesperson said:

“The Environmental Pillar reluctantly left the committee following 14 months of participation because our views were not being listened to, despite the public’s ongoing demands for change.

“The pillar has engaged with Government ministers following our departure, and we will continue to do so to make our voices heard on this very important strategy.

"In addition, we will be engaging in this consultation and speaking to key stakeholders. We are also participating in the UN’s Food Summit dialogue this week to openly discuss the issues around our agriculture sector, and we look forward to sharing our viewpoints.”

EPA welcomes strategy

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – a key member of the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy Committee that developed and agreed to the newly-published draft document – has welcomed the 10-year plan.

In a statement the EPA said: “We welcome the ambition to be the leader in sustainable food systems over the next decade.

“The EPA has participated in the Agri-Food Strategy Committee and has highlighted the environmental challenges associated with agriculture and the need for the sector to go beyond improving efficiencies and focus on reducing total emissions by breaking the link between animal numbers, fertiliser use and deteriorating water quality.

“The EPA will now consider the plan in the context of the public consultation.”