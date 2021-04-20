Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Environmental Pillar: Agri-Food Strategy methane target ‘insufficient and outdated’

90pc of all slurry to be applied by low emission equipment by 2027 Expand

Close

90pc of all slurry to be applied by low emission equipment by 2027

90pc of all slurry to be applied by low emission equipment by 2027

90pc of all slurry to be applied by low emission equipment by 2027

Claire Mc Cormack

A draft Agri-Food Strategy target for a minimum 10pc reduction in livestock emissions by 2030 has been described as “insufficient and outdated” by the Environmental Pillar – but the EP welcomes other elements of the report.

The EP, an umbrella body representing 30+ environmental non-Government organisations (NGOs), outlined its views on the draft 10-year plan to make Ireland's food system “environmentally, economically and socially sustainable” after formally withdrawing from the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy Committee in February.

Most Watched

Privacy