Environmental Group calls for halt to extraction of peat for animal bedding

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has been asked to exercise his powers under the legislation to stop Teagasc, promoting the use of deep peat for bedding in animal housing, by the environmental group Friends of the Irish Environment.

The use of peat as a substitute for straw bedding has increased this year due to a shortage of straw available due to this year’s extreme dry weather and a substantially reduced cereal area.

The letter to the Minister the group claims that Teagasc acknowledges the damage of peat extraction in their publication the previous month ‘An Analysis of Abatement Potential of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Irish Agriculture 2021-2030’.

They also ask the Minister ‘to ensure that further damage to the environment and increased emissions of GHG’s are not caused by this initiative.’

In a letter directly to Teagasc Director Gerry Boyle, the group also said that his ‘organisation is committed to converting Ireland’s agriculture activities to a sustainable basis.

“In this context, your support for peat as animal bedding will undermine this purpose and result in further GHG emissions from the agricultural sector at a time when you are committed to reducing these emissions.

"The extraction and use of peat is not as you state a ‘viable alternative’ to straw bedding. It is not ‘viable’ for any purpose and entirely unsustainable,’” it said in the letter.

The group also says it has written to Geoff Meagher, Chairman of Bord na Mona stating its concerns over peat extraction.