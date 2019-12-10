Environment watchdog calls for reduction in fertiliser usage

There are now just 20 pristine river sites, the report found - down from over 500 in the late 1980s.

Over a quarter of monitored river sites are now seeing increasing phosphorus and nitrogen concentrations.

The EPA report says a third of rivers and lakes and a quarter of estuaries are failing to meet their nutrient-based environmental quality standards.

The EPA says excess nitrogen impacts is a concern, particularly in the south and southeast of the country, where losses to the marine environment are elevated and increasing.

"In these areas, the soils are relatively freely draining and are very susceptible to nitrogen leaching from agriculture, which is often intensive," stated the Water Quality in Ireland report for 2018-19.

"In these areas nitrate losses are closely correlated with farm intensity; the higher the application of nitrogen to land, the higher the nitrate concentrations in waters.

"Since 2013 nitrogen emissions have increased as both cattle numbers and fertiliser use have increased. Nitrogen loss reduction measures need to be targeted in these areas by improving nutrient use efficiencies and by reducing chemical fertiliser use."

Areas where the EPA want action on Nitrates pollution

Pathways

Mary Gurrie, the EPA's water programme manager, said: 'The overall increase in nutrient concentrations is a worrying development for our water quality.

"These excess nutrients come from human activities, predominantly our farms and waste water.

"We need to address the sources and the pathways by which these nutrients make their way into our rivers and lakes."

Meanwhile, the national federation for group water schemes has proposed that farmers in some areas be paid to farm less intensively.

The EPA's report found that only 50pc of lakes were in good health, although that was an improvement on previous years, while just 38pc of estuaries were in good health which was down from the previous assessment.

The amount of phosphorous found in the estuaries jumped by a third from 2013, while nitrogen concentrations were up by 16pc.

The report describes the loss of high status waters as "one of the most worrying trends".

"These near pristine unpolluted water are vital for the survival of sensitive aquatic species and the protection of aquatic biodiversity," it stated.

It said that the numbers have fallen by a third since 2009 alone.

Coastal waters fared better with 80pc in good health, along with 87pc of canals and 92pc of groundwater.

