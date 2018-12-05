Greenhouse gas emissions figures released today by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show that Ireland’s emissions decreased slightly in 2017.

Emissions from agriculture increase by almost 3pc in 2017 due to dairy expansion

Today’s figures show that greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland in 2017 - at 60.75 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2 eq) - were 0.9 per cent (0.53 Mt CO2 eq) lower than in 2016.

Emissions decreased in the transport, power generation and household sectors while increasing in the agriculture sector by nearly 3 per cent.

The main factor underpinning lower transport emissions was a fall in cross-border fuel tourism due to currency fluctuations.

The increase in agriculture emissions was mostly due to higher dairy cow numbers.

Dairy cow numbers have increased by 26pc in the last five years while greenhouse gas emissions from the sector increased by 10pc over that time.

This shows that agricultural production has gained some efficiency over this period but that we have some way to go before full decoupling.

Lower household emissions reflected a warmer year in 2017 with less heating required, especially during the winter months. A significant increase in renewable energy in the power generation sector displaced carbon-intensive fuels such as coal and peat so reducing emissions in that sector.