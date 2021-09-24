Emissions drop recorded on Origin Green dairy and beef farms

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy says the 'verified results' show that the programme is 'unique and effective'

Farms participating in Bord Bia’s Origin Green schemes have recorded an average 6pc drop in carbon emissions per unit of beef and per unit of milk, new findings show.

According to the food board’s latest progress report on its food and drink sustainability programme it says farmer members are “continuing to make progress” on a range of sustainability initiatives that promote “greener production methods”.

Key highlights from the new report, launched today by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, include the following:

Sustainable beef and lamb assurance scheme (SBLAS) members recorded a 6.3pc average reduction in CO2 per unit of beef;

Sustainable dairy assurance scheme (SDAS) members recorded a 6pc average reduction in CO2 per unit of milk;

A subset of 400 SDAS members have decreased their average carbon footprint over three consecutive cycles of audits by 18pc;

Manufacturing members of the programme have set a total of 2,779 sustainability targets and established 13,600 sustainability initiatives since the programme launched nine years ago;

And, in retail and foodservice, Origin Green’s 10 verified members represent circa 75pc of the Irish retail market and have set a total of 165 sustainability targets across the areas of sustainable sourcing, operations, health and nutrition and social sustainability.

In a statement, Bord Bia said the programme continues to produce “important results”, with 290,000 carbon footprints calculated to date at farm level and over 53,000 farm audits carried out remotely since last year due to Covid-19.

To date this year, it says, over 21,000 farmer feedback reports have been distributed to SBLAS and SDAS members to inform them of their farm’s specific carbon footprint, and provide targeted and practical guidance to farmers on how to manage their inputs in a more environmentally efficient way.

Evidence

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said the results demonstrate the “proof and progress” of the country’s “world-class, national sustainability programme”.

“This evidence of environmental improvements compiled from our members, and verified by international auditors Mabbett, highlights that the programme’s vast scale across the Irish food and drink industry are what makes Origin Green unique and effective.

“Our recent global sustainability survey of over 11,000 consumers and 125 trade buyers across 13 key markets demonstrated, not only the increasing importance of sustainability, but also the growing importance of evidence and data to back up sustainability.

"Our members are responding to this, by setting and achieving meaningful sustainability goals in their businesses. Origin Green will continue to evolve and adapt to best support our members to drive positive and lasting change across the supply chain.”

Minister McConalogue said sustainability is “at the centre” of Food Vision 2030, the new 10-year strategy for the Irish agri-food sector.

“The commitments in the strategy are substantial, and have the potential to be transformative. Food Vision 2030 charts a way forward for all of us in the agri-food sector to deliver on its key ambition - for Ireland to become “a world leader in sustainable food systems.

“The requirement to deliver continuous improvement and proof of environmental sustainability comes from a powerful combination of changing societal and consumer demands; and the requirements of major trade customers for Irish food and drink.

“Of direct relevance is the strategy’s goal to strengthen and invest in Origin Green and other sustainability supports to reflect the higher level of ambition for the agri-food sector.”

Since its inception in 2012, Origin Green has collaborated with 55,000 farms and over 300 leading Irish food and drink companies and is aimed at “proving and improving” sustainability practices to meet evolving needs of global customers and consumers.

It was also announced that 50 Origin Green companies have been awarded “gold membership status” for sustainability achievements in areas such as packaging, energy, biodiversity, and community engagement.