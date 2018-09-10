Ecology schemes are giving farmers a lifeline

Income derived from agri-environmental schemes is a lifeline that keeps farmers farming, says NPWS Head of Agri-Ecology Barry O’Donoghue.

Since the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme was launched in 2006, over 800 plans have been approved.

“So far €27m has been spent on those 800 farm plans and we have trialled and tested measures on a small scale, which in turn can inform the Department of Agriculture on policies such as GLAS,” says Barry.

“In most of the high nature value farmland across Ireland, the income derived from agri-environmental schemes is a lifeline in keeping farmers farming.

“The NPWS Farm Plan Scheme is seen as a positive and proactive approach in engaging with farmers for bespoke and targeted action on a field by field level and valuable lessons have been learned to inform wider roll-out in national agri-environmental schemes like GLAS.”

Barry says that the success of Feargal’s project in Mayo shows that farmers are keen to get involved in biodiversity initiatives.

“The special mix of people, seeds and habitats has resulted in a piece of the West of Ireland now teaming with life. It has been a pleasure working with Feargal and Michael on this and to see the hard work he has put in to it pay off,” he says.

“We are in a positive space working with farmers and there is an appetite out there among many farmers to farm in a wildlife-friendly way. What Feargal has created here will be a great legacy and it is only the early days.”