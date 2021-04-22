Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Earth Day 2021: Five important environmental challenges Ireland is facing

Honey bee working on the sude of the flower. Photo Roger Jones. Expand

Close

Honey bee working on the sude of the flower. Photo Roger Jones.

Honey bee working on the sude of the flower. Photo Roger Jones.

Honey bee working on the sude of the flower. Photo Roger Jones.

Caroline O'Doherty

We emit around 60 million tonnes of greenhouse gas – carbon dioxide and methane – a year. It’s only about 0.18pc of the world’s total, but then we have only 0.06pc of the world’s population.

Emissions

Our emissions per capita are three times the global average and the fourth-highest in the EU. We have a national target of halving them by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050, but the time is short and the task immense.

Most Watched

Privacy