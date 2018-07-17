Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 17 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Drought must not be used as an excuse to justify costly Shannon pipeline'

Image: Irish Water
Image: Irish Water
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Irish Water has been called on not to use the current dry weather as an excuse to force a pipeline across Irish farmland.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has called said current water restrictions are in place because of leaks in the current infrastructure.

“There is no justification for anything other than fixing those leaks and certainly no valid case for jeopardising the livelihoods of the estimated 500 farmers along the proposed route.”

Mr Sherlock also said, “It makes sense to fix the current problems with the pipe network and then reassess the situation.

“Only then will we have certainty around future water requirements and alternatives to building a cross country pipeline costing over one billion euros can be considered.

“What makes no sense is to pipe water half way across the country for it to leak back into the groundwater through faulty pipes.”

Severe water shortages are forecast from 2025 due to rising demand and the utility says the best solution is extracting 330 million litres of water a day from the River Shannon.

The utility intends seeking planning permission next year for the €1.3bn water supply project, which will involve water being extracted at the Parteen basin in Tipperary, before being pumped to Peamount in south Dublin and distributed across the capital.

Also Read

Water will also be drawn from the 170km pipeline to meet demand from homes and businesses in Tipperary, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The company says unless the project goes ahead, the shortages that arose recently, during Storm Emma and the Web Summit a number of years ago will become more commonplace.

"If we continue to operate without the required headroom, we can expect more frequent water outages in the coming years as demand increases," a consultation report on the project, published today, says.

The reason is because some 1.67 billion litres of water is generated every day, but 658 million is lost through leaking pipes. In Dublin, there is demand for 580 million litres but just 600 million is available.

In the event of drought, a pollution incident, severe weather, extra demand or a problem with a plant, shortages can occur.

Mullingar in Westmeath is also on a knife edge, as are Ashbourne and Ratoath in Meath and other midland towns.

Tackling leakage through pipe replacement will bolster the system, but the utility also says a new source is also needed.

Around 450 landowners, including farmers, could be affected but compensation will be paid for the use of lands and any business disruption which might arise.

Among the concerns include the impact on agricultural operations, including stud farms; on wildlife, protected areas and levels in the River Shannon.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed expresses concern over income tests for future CAP payments
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'There will be opportunities for real simplification for farmers'- 7 ways...
IFA President Joe Healy

Low-interest loans needed to bail out drought-stricken farmers, say IFA

Supreme Court quashes permission for Co Clare wind farm
The counties with highest number of farmers receiving payments over €100,000 were Cork and Meath, each with 29 recipients.

'Fairer CAP' needed to tackle east-west divide on payments
Stock picture

Woman (54) killed in tragic cow attack
A bus and tractor collided on the road on Monday afternoon.

11 people in hospital after bus and tractor collide in Newtownards