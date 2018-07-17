Irish Water has been called on not to use the current dry weather as an excuse to force a pipeline across Irish farmland.

'Drought must not be used as an excuse to justify costly Shannon pipeline'

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has called said current water restrictions are in place because of leaks in the current infrastructure.

“There is no justification for anything other than fixing those leaks and certainly no valid case for jeopardising the livelihoods of the estimated 500 farmers along the proposed route.”

Mr Sherlock also said, “It makes sense to fix the current problems with the pipe network and then reassess the situation.

“Only then will we have certainty around future water requirements and alternatives to building a cross country pipeline costing over one billion euros can be considered.

“What makes no sense is to pipe water half way across the country for it to leak back into the groundwater through faulty pipes.”

Severe water shortages are forecast from 2025 due to rising demand and the utility says the best solution is extracting 330 million litres of water a day from the River Shannon.

The utility intends seeking planning permission next year for the €1.3bn water supply project, which will involve water being extracted at the Parteen basin in Tipperary, before being pumped to Peamount in south Dublin and distributed across the capital.