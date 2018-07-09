Drought leaves blaze threat at dangerous levels across State

Tinder-dry conditions will continue for the remainder of the week as the heatwave shows no signs of abating, according to Met Éireann.

Tinder-dry conditions will continue for the remainder of the week as the heatwave shows no signs of abating, according to Met Éireann.

And drought conditions are set to continue for the foreseeable future with soil levels remaining extremely dry, according to forecaster Liz Walsh.

The forest fire between Adamstown and Camross.

“The moisture in the soil is between 70mms and 90mms below normal,” she said.

Even intermittent showers expected throughout the week will not be enough to bring the moisture levels back to normal, she added.

“For much of the week ahead, it will be a dry, warm picture even with the odd scattered showers,” she said.

The dry conditions have already prompted the Department of Agriculture to issue a condition red forest fire warning.

Members of the 3rd battalion in Stephens barracks in Kilkenny try and contain a gorse fire in the Slieve bloom Mountains in Co Laois. Picture credit; Damien Eagers

The warning, which followed similar alerts last month, went into effect on Friday morning and will remain until Wednesday.

“Arising from the effects of prolonged high pressure weather systems, high temperatures and drought conditions, an extreme fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where there are hazardous fuels,” it reads.