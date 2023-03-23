Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Department pleads with dairy sector to improve water quality for sake of Nitrates Derogation extension

The current Nitrates Derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg per hectare. Expand

Close

The current Nitrates Derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg per hectare.

The current Nitrates Derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg per hectare.

The current Nitrates Derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg per hectare.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The Department of Agriculture has made a plea to the dairy sector to do everything it can in order to help secure an extension to the contentious nitrates derogation.

Speaking at the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) AGM in Portlaoise on Thursday morning, Senior Inspector at the Departments nitrates and biodiversity division Ted Massey issued the warning.

Most Watched

Privacy