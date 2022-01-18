Delay slurry application until the conditions are right, farmers urged

Factors such as whether the tank is covered, if parlour washings are entering the tank and if there is water running off the yard all have a major impact on the amount of nutrients in the slurry

Slurry will be a vital source of on-farm nutrients this spring as farmers bid to cushion the effect of soaring chemical fertiliser prices, according to Teagasc’s Mark Plunkett.

The soil and plant nutrition specialist told a recent Teagasc webinar that slurry had become a very valuable product on farmers, with chemical nitrogen prices up threefold on last year.

“If someone spent €10,000 on fertiliser in 2021, that same fertiliser could cost €27,000 in 2022,” he said.

The heightened importance of slurry this year will bring the methods of application into sharp focus.

Targets

Mr Plunkett said the increasing use of LESS technology will bring lots of benefits both in terms of managing fertiliser costs and meeting our environmental targets.

“A lot of research has gone into LESS. This is a proven technology. It works and it delivers,” he said.

“One of the big benefits of the trailing shoe is that it reduces the losses of ammonia at the time of application.

“It results in an increase in the recovery of nitrogen and reduces the amount of chemical fertiliser that we have to use on our farms.”

Plunkett said that when farmers move from splash plate to trailing shoe, they can recover an additional three units of nitrogen per 1,000 gallons of slurry.

He also highlighted the importance of timing in getting the most out of the slurry.

“To maximise the nitrogen, it is very important that it is applied at the right time of the year and that farmers delay application if necessary until conditions are right,” he said.

“Soil temperatures must be above 5.5⁰C, field conditions must be good, there must be a good weekly forecast and good grass growth rates,” he said.

Added to this, Mr Plunkett said spreading slurry in the spring rather than the summer had the potential to recover another 3 units of N per 1,000 gal.

“Slurry applied with a splash plate in the summer would provide only 3 units per 1,000gal.

“By moving timing and method, farmers can get an extra 6 units of N/1,000gal,” he said.

The nutrient value of slurry can be quite variable and is driven by the amount of water in it, Mr Plunkett said.

Factors such as whether the tank is covered, if parlour washings are entering the tank and if there is water running off the yard all have a major impact on the amount of nutrients in the slurry.

“We strongly recommend that farmers test their slurry. You can send a sample to the lab and it costs between €50-80,” Mr Plunkett said.

“It’s important to get a good representative sample. The best time to sample is January to March, and it’s important to do it when the slurry is agitated.

“The lab generally needs 0.5L to 1L of slurry, and it’s important to post or deliver the sample the same day.”

Soil analysis

With P and K jointly accounting for 80pc of the nutrients in cattle slurry, Mr Plunkett stressed that it is particularly important to have a plan for where the slurry is going to go, based on soil analysis.

“I would target slurry to soils with low fertiliser indexes,” he said, adding that slurry is a very well-balanced fertiliser for silage fields.

“Keep enough good-quality slurry for the silage fields. 3,000gal of good-quality cattle slurry will supply the majority of our Ps and Ks and approximately 25-30pc of the N for that silage crop.

“Then the diluted slurry is very suitable for grazing ground with lower N and lower P and K.”