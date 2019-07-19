Deforestation in Brazil accelerates in July, threatening EU trade deal

More pressure is set to be heaped on the EU Commission to abandon its controversial Mercosur trade deal after new data shows deforestation in Brazil has soared in July.

Over 1,000 square kilometers of the jungle were cleared in the first 15 days of July – already a 68pc increase from all of July 2018 – according to preliminary satellite data from Brazil’s state-run National Institute for Space Research reported by Reuters.

The deforestation in July so far is the largest for one calendar month since August 2016, and follows sharp year-on-year rises in May and June.

The Amazon is the world’s largest tropical rainforest and scientists consider its protection critical to the fight against climate change.

It comes as last month, the South American bloc Mercosur, which includes Brazil, reached a free trade deal with the European Union that includes environmental commitments.

Last week the Dail called for the deal to be blocked a view echoed by Italy’s farm minister in recent days.

An Taisce has written to the Irish Government urging that Ireland should take a leadership role in the EU negotiations with the Mercosur South American Trade bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, to ensure that any final deal be conditional on effective, shared, Climate Action and reversal of biodiversity loss.

An Taisce advocates the exclusion of the export of beef, maize, soya and other relevant crops until internationally-validated measures to reverse Amazonian forest degradation and biodiversity loss are put in place.

IFA President Joe Healy has accused the seven Prime Ministers who signed a letter to Jean Claude Juncker backing a trade deal with South American countries of making a mockery of European farmers and the world class standards they operate to.

“It is astounding to see leaders such as Germany’s Angela Merkel and the Netherlands Mark Rutte referring to health, environmental and labour standards, while at the same time calling on the EU to do a deal that would result in more substandard beef coming from Brazil at the expense of that country’s rain forests.

"This is breathtaking hypocrisy from the seven signatories who want a deal with President Bolsonaro from Brazil and other South American countries to suit their own economies, while conveniently ignoring the truth about Brazil," he said.

Additional reporting Reuters

