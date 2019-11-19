'Deer cull is only way to control TB'
Controlling the spread of TB in Wicklow is impossible unless a concerted effort is made to tackle deer numbers in the county, the ICMSA has claimed.
The effectiveness of increased TB testing of cattle herds has also been questioned as a viable control measure.
The latest regional breakdown of TB figures show that both West Wicklow and East Wicklow are the areas with the highest incidence of the disease, at 6.89 reactors for every 1,000 cattle tested and 5.02 respectively; the national average is 1.66.
"They can't expect the problem to be cleared if they don't tackle the source," said Shane O'Loughlin, chairman of Wicklow ICMSA, who claimed there were in excess of 150,000 wild deer in the county.
"Continuing to do the same thing, and expecting a different result is the definition of madness. If the Department doesn't do something about the source of the problem, the deer, they won't get rid of TB."
