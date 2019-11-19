'Deer cull is only way to control TB'

The effectiveness of increased TB testing of cattle herds has also been questioned as a viable control measure.

The latest regional breakdown of TB figures show that both West Wicklow and East Wicklow are the areas with the highest incidence of the disease, at 6.89 reactors for every 1,000 cattle tested and 5.02 respectively; the national average is 1.66.

"They can't expect the problem to be cleared if they don't tackle the source," said Shane O'Loughlin, chairman of Wicklow ICMSA, who claimed there were in excess of 150,000 wild deer in the county.