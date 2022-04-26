Decrease in pesticide exceedances in public drinking water supplies

MCPA is still the most commonly detected pesticide in drinking water sources. Stock image

There were 47 pesticide exceedances in public drinking water supplies in Ireland in 2021, a decrease of 34 from 2020.

MCPA is still the most commonly detected pesticide in drinking water sources and is present in many commonly used herbicide products used to control thistles, docks and rushes.

Although significant progress has been made, the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG) is asking users of any herbicide or pesticide products to continue to consider the vulnerability of their local drinking water supplies to pesticide contamination and the importance of these supplies to local homes and businesses.

Read More

There are currently six priority catchment areas of particular concern where Irish Water is seeing frequent pesticide exceedances. These are Longford Central, Co Longford (MCPA), Newcastlewest, Co Limerick (MCPA), Belturbet, Co Cavan (MCPA), Clonroche, Co Wexford (Bentazone), Newport, Co Mayo (Glyphosate/MCPA) and Foynes Shannon Estuary, Co Limerick.

John Leamy of Irish Water said while its consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels it is detecting do not represent a threat to public health, they are still undesirable in drinking water.

“It is therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and to seek out alternatives,” he said.