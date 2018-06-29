Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 29 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Decision for Bord na Mona wind farm now on fast track

Wind farms help green targets. Stock image
Wind farms help green targets. Stock image
John Mulligan

John Mulligan

A planned €100m wind farm by Bord na Móna and its Powergen subsidiary in south Longford has been designated a strategic infrastructure development by An Bord Pleanála, paving the way for a rapid decision on the 90MW scheme.

Bord na Móna said the project would be one of the largest wind farms in the country, and the first in Co Longford.

As strategic infrastructure, a planning application for the Derryadd wind farm can now be made directly to An Bord Pleanála, rather than first going to the local council.

Bord na Móna unveiled the planned wind farm project in 2015. It will be built on cutaway peatlands on the Derryadd, Derryaroge and Lough Bannow bogs in south Co Longford. The bogs extend over 2,300 hectares.

Bord na Móna and Powergen originally planned to deploy 29 massive turbines on the bogs.

But although the number of planned turbines was reduced this year to 24, the wind farm will still be capable of generating up to 96 MW of power.

The number of planned turbines was cut after the Government published a preferred draft approach last year for the development of wind farms.

The semi-state told the planning watchdog that the capital investment required for the project "represents a significant economic contribution to the region and the state".

Also Read

"The proposal will assist in meeting national renewable energy targets and will result in significant reductions in carbon emissions from electricity generation and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels," it said.

Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Kevin Nolan, pictured at Grangeford Farm in Carlow. Picture Dylan Vaughan

Farmers plead for help as crops face being wiped out by heatwave
STOCK PHOTO

Early morning collision with cattle closes M7
A 101ac residential farm on the outskirts of Cork city sold for €5.8m or €58,000/ac at auction.

Land prices are soaring, with one auctioneer declaring that they have...
US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Senate passes farm bill without big food stamp changes
Three cases of suspected botulism have been reported in Meath and Kildare

Probe into poultry link to botulism - Up to 30 cattle dead in suspected cases
Sheep keeping an eye out for the Beast from the East. Pic Steve Humphreys

Farmers defied severe winter to keep cattle losses to a minimum
LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border

LacPatrick and Lakeland enter into exclusive amalgamation...