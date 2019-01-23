Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 23 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Debatable whether FoodWise and climate change targets are compatible- Jackie Cahill

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

FoodWise 2025 production targets are becoming more incompatible with climate targets, Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Joint Agriculture Committee and Rural Development committee to discuss CAP Pillar I and Pillar II, the Tipperary TD said it's time a spotlight was shone on FoodWise 2025 in the backdrop of post 2020 CAP negotiations which are putting an increased focus on the environment.

“Climate change challenges and FoodWise targets are becoming more and more incompatible as we go forward. We have to face up to the harsh truths. The carrot is always better than a stick. Incentives to meet targets and reduce emissions have to be apart of CAP,” Mr Cahill pointed out.

“Foodwise 2025 needs to come under the spotlight, we need to ask ourselves are the targets set down compatible with climate change is debatable at this stage.”

Foodwise 2025 targets include a 65pc increase in primary production in Ireland and an 85pc increase in exports. At present 33pc of emissions come from agriculture in Ireland.

In response to Mr Cahill, Colm Hayes, Assistant Secretary at the Department of Agriculture said that CAP should be part of a solution to climate change challenges and that agriculture shouldn’t “get a free pass” when it comes to reaching environmental targets.

“We see the next CAP as part of the solution to climate change. We are interested to see what the Oireachtas Committee on climate change will report in the coming weeks,” said Mr Hayes.

“We’re intensely engaged with Minister Bruton on climate change. There is no free pass for agriculture and we don’t see it that way.  We are doing a lot on it at present such as the Beef Data and Genomics Programme and low emission slurry spreading.

Also Read

“Our Minister has been clear on sustainable intensification. We know Irish beef and dairy are top of the class but we can do more and stakeholders want to do more. There needs to be a balance between food production and environmental obligations must always be borne in mind. We view the CAP very much as the next solution.”

Jack Nolan of the Department of Agriculture said that talks with Minister Bruton are ongoing and that farmers themselves  can make use of dairy EBI, fertiliser and reducing protein intake of animals to improve their carbon footprint

“There is a lot more to do on climate change. CAP will play a major part. Agriculture makes up two thirds of land so what we do to the land has an effect. We need to take action now. CAP won’t solve all the problems, it’s only part of the solution.”

TDs also called for real simplification to the CAP and for more clarity on the definition of an active farmer.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Irish Red deer on the slopes of Mangerton Mountain, Killarney National Park.Photo:Valerie OSullivan

New deer fencing grant among measures to support biodiversity of...
Solar energy panels

Planning permission granted for huge 221ac solar farm in Wexford

EU Chemicals Agency proposes ban on deliberately added microplastics in...
Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack. Picture: Frank McGrath

Met Eireann to increase coverage of climate change in farming forecast
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

'Wet snow' on the way as freezing conditions hit overnight
'The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago'

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Laying the roots for an exciting new venture in forestry'

Department commences 2019 Forestry payments - €26m paid to...


Top Stories

How to plan now for a successful lambing season
Stock image.

Teagasc aiming to double number of contract-reared dairy heifers
Stock picture

Galway egg company wins appeal over injunction refusal
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live-cattle export growth under threat from EU ban

Nitrates derogation applications now open
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia Ireland plan to create 80 jobs in new €140 million Kilkenny facility
Sheep keeping an eye out for the Beast from the East in 2018. Pic Steve Humphreys

'Plan how to get food to your stock'- advice for farmers facing the first snowfall...