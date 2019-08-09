Deadly disease found in Irish hares and rabbits – public asked to report any sightings

Scientists fear that there is a downward trend in the Irish hare population
Scientists fear that there is a downward trend in the Irish hare population
Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

A disease fatal to rabbits and hares, but of no risk to humans, has been confirmed in the wild in Ireland for the first time.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is asking the public to report any suspected cases.

Rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) was first reported in domestic (farmed) rabbits in China in 1984 killing millions of animals within one year of its discovery. By 1986 this viral disease had been found in continental Europe and has since spread globally leading to significant mortality in wild populations of rabbits.

In 2010, a new more virulent strain of this virus (RHD2) emerged in France.

 It causes death within a few days of infection with sick animals having swollen eyelids, partial paralysis and bleeding from the eyes and mouth. Most distressingly, in the latter stages close to death, animals exhibit unusual behavior emerging from cover into the open and convulsing or fitting before dying.

The disease was reported in Ireland from domestic rabbits in 2018, but has now been confirmed in the wild from a rabbit in Co. Wicklow and another in Co. Clare.

Today, the virus has been confirmed from a hare in Co. Wexford. In all cases individual animals were tested at Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine Laboratories where RHD2 was subsequently confirmed.

While all three locations continue to support apparently healthy wild populations, unlike the situation in the UK where mass mortalities have been reported, NPWS Conservation Rangers continue to monitor the situation.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The virus has been detected throughout Europe, in wild rabbits, hares and seemingly unrelated species including voles and shrews.

The Irish hare is native to Ireland and found nowhere else and should this disease prove as infectious and lethal here as it has done elsewhere in Europe, the impact on the hare could be catastrophic.

Dr. Ferdia Marnell of the NPWS Scientific Unit said rabbits are central to wild ecosystems, being the main food for many predators from stoats to eagles that in turn regulate other animal populations.

"A decline in our wild rabbits will have numerous knock-on consequences. Of further concern is the potential for the disease to spread through the Irish hare population.”

Highly Contagious

The disease is highly contagious and can be spread directly between animals and in the faeces and urine of infected animals, as well as by insects and on human clothing.

In addition the incubation period may last several days and apparently uninfected animals may in fact be carriers. Under these circumstances the catching of hares in nets, their transportation in boxes and the collection and holding of hares in confined areas can all be considered to increase the risk of disease spread.

Accordingly the Department has decided to suspend the licences issued to the Irish Coursing Club to capture and tag hares for the 2019/20 hare coursing season with immediate effect until a clearer understanding of the extent, spread and implications of the RHD2 virus emerges.

Dr. Marnell stressed that the Rabbit Haemorrhagic disease presents absolutely no threat to human health and it is entirely safe to handle infected or recently dead rabbits or hares provided normal hygiene is followed.

The public - particularly landowners, farmers, vets and the hare coursing community - is being asked to be on high alert and to report any suspected sightings of diseased rabbits and hares as soon as possible to help efforts to monitor and control the disease.

This can be done by contacting the NPWS by Email (nature.conservation@chg.gov.ie.) or Phone (1890 383 000).

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More Forestry & Enviro

Red meat had a much higher carbon impact than other types of meat due to the emissions given off during production as well as clearing land to grow animal feed.

Eating less meat and farming with fewer chemicals needed to curb global...
A deforested area near Novo Progresso in Brazil's northern state of Para (AP)

Brazil deforestation climbs 67% through July as government attacks data
File photo

Environmental groups launch EU campaign to ban all pesticides by 2035
Licking method, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of being applied primarily to the target plant - rushes or other tall weeds.

Why timing is vital when treating rushes
Prof John Fitzgerald

Hill farmers call for suspension of Climate Council over suckler cull proposal
Remote-controlled robotic tractors.

Innovation rush aims to help farmers, rich and poor, beat climate change
Farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning hay, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers. Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019

'Low 20s' - Met Eireann say warm weather to stay for the week


Top Stories

Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo

Bayer mediator says no $8 billion Roundup settlement discussed despite...
Edmond Scanlon, the CEO of Kerry Group.

There will be disruption even in orderly Brexit scenario - Kerry...
Michael Duffy

Phenomenal grass growth brings a different set of management...
Pump action: Fixing the float valve in the tanker will prevent slurry from flooding the vacuum pump

Isolating the cause of pump breakdowns
Rosy outlook? The report features smiling farm families and bucolic landscapes, and light on actual figures

Darragh McCullough: 'Food Wise report is big on aspiration but its lack of detail...
Champion: Gortfree Hero first won the Irish Draught stallion class in 2010 and 2014 before completing the hat-trick in 2018

Sheep farmer's Hero stallion conquers RDS
Top honours: Minister Michael Ring TD presenting the Hall of Fame Award to Henry Dudley in 2015

A dedicated follower of the finest Herefords