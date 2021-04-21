Data on carbon storage in hedges 12 months away

Currently more than 6pc of all the land in Ireland is under hedgerows or individual trees

Data on the volume of carbon stored in Ireland’s some 600,000km of hedgerows won’t be known for at least a year, it has emerged.

The director of research at Teagasc, Frank O’Mara, told the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee that while some preliminary figures exist on hedgerow carbon storage, it will take longer to establish concrete findings that may impact on agriculture’s carbon footprint.

It comes as a new €1.4 million carbon sequestration research project has been launched to gain more insight into the process of capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and storing it in plant material or soil.

Professor O’Mara said: “It is probably going to be the best part of a year before we have significant information on the carbon stock in hedgerows – there are estimates around, but we need to be more accurate on the amount of carbon in the hedges.

“And, more importantly, we need to know how much additional carbon we can put into hedgerows – that is the really important thing.

“It’s great to have a store of carbon there, but if we can’t add anything extra to it it’s not really taking carbon out of the atmosphere,” Prof O’Mara said.

Teagasc director Gerry Boyle – who will retire this September after leading the organisation since 2007 – added that the commencement of the agency’s new environmental ‘Signpost Programme’ next month will establish a baseline on farm carbon sequestration measurements.

“The programme will see us begin to measure carbon on a detailed basis across the country on a small number of farms in a way that will provide additional information on what is happening at farm level.

“That database would also be used to measure carbon sequestration using the most up-to-date equipment that’s available to us and in terms of scaling that up.

“On the average suckler farm, the amount of emissions off-set by our current estimates of sequestration is about 50pc.

“So, 50pc of methane, nitrous oxide and other gases are offset by the carbon sequestration in soils based on our current estimates,” professor Boyle concluded.

Carbon stored in soils is often called soil organic carbon and is vital for soil health, improving their workability, water holding capacity, and productivity.

Online Editors