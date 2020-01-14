Data centres getting a 'free pass' on carbon emissions, claims ICMSA

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said farmers appeared to be the "scapegoats for the whole carbon-lowering project", while tech giants were treated with "kid gloves".

Both organisations insisted that data centres and other substantial users of electricity must be subject to the same carbon reduction targets as the rest of the economy.

Suggestions that the data storage industry in Ireland is set for massive growth and could require close to 30pc of total electricity generation by 2030 prompted an angry response from the ICMSA and INHFA.

"The idea that we farmers are going to accept being made the carbon whipping boy for everyone else will be fought tooth and nail," Mr McCormack said.

"If everyone is part of the emissions problem then everyone is going to have to kick in to a solution, and that means the trillionaire darlings of the IDA just as much as it means the farm families of Ireland.

"We're coming up fast on the point where the double-standards involved in this debate are going to derail the whole process and make any meaningful discussion impossible."

Mr McCormack's sentiments were echoed by Vincent Roddy of the INHFA.

"What really frustrates people, especially many farmers, is that they are continually targeted, while other areas such as aviation and these data centres get a free pass - where is the just transition in this?" Mr Roddy said.

"While these data centres get a free pass, our suckler sector has been targeted by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) for a cull of over 500,000 cows on the basis of them not being profitable."

There are more than 50 data centres operating in the State, with a further 10 in construction, and over 30 more planned.

