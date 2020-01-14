Data centres getting a 'free pass' on carbon emissions, claims ICMSA

Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Farm leaders have accused the Government of "double standards" in seeking massive reductions in carbon emissions from agriculture while they claimed technology companies were getting "a free pass".

Suggestions that the data storage industry in Ireland is set for massive growth and could require close to 30pc of total electricity generation by 2030 prompted an angry response from the ICMSA and INHFA.

Both organisations insisted that data centres and other substantial users of electricity must be subject to the same carbon reduction targets as the rest of the economy.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said farmers appeared to be the "scapegoats for the whole carbon-lowering project", while tech giants were treated with "kid gloves".

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"The idea that we farmers are going to accept being made the carbon whipping boy for everyone else will be fought tooth and nail," Mr McCormack said.

"If everyone is part of the emissions problem then everyone is going to have to kick in to a solution, and that means the trillionaire darlings of the IDA just as much as it means the farm families of Ireland.

"We're coming up fast on the point where the double-standards involved in this debate are going to derail the whole process and make any meaningful discussion impossible."

Mr McCormack's sentiments were echoed by Vincent Roddy of the INHFA.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"What really frustrates people, especially many farmers, is that they are continually targeted, while other areas such as aviation and these data centres get a free pass - where is the just transition in this?" Mr Roddy said.

"While these data centres get a free pass, our suckler sector has been targeted by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) for a cull of over 500,000 cows on the basis of them not being profitable."

There are more than 50 data centres operating in the State, with a further 10 in construction, and over 30 more planned.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More Forestry & Enviro

Seeking refuge: Sheep in Belclare, County Galway head for high ground as flood waters increase. Photo: Ray Ryan Live

Warning of 'big flood risk' as 12-hour blitz from Storm Brendan to bring 130kmh...
Oisín Carson (5) picks a Christmas tree at Wicklow Way farm in Roundwood

Bumper year for Christmas tree growers as sales top €22million and...
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

9th consecutive year with temperatures above normal
Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland

Fine Gael methane reduction targets will hit rural economy - IFA
Stock Image: Getty Images

European probe looms into turf-cutting here on protected bogs
Expensive error: Diggers clear the bog and trees to build dams after the landslide during the construction of Derrybrien wind farm in 2003. Photo: Andrew Downes

€5m fine for wind farm disaster to double with €15,000 a day penalties
A scientist at Rothamsted Research holds a glass bottle with soil sample dating back to October 1846 in Harpenden in southeast England, September 12, 2019. THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION/Thin Lei Win

Digging up the dirt - could soil contain the answer to food shortages?


Top Stories

Old pals Brendan Tully and Paddy Curran discuss the art of selling at Ballyjamesduff Mart, Cavan on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Now farmers face price hit from Chinese beef glut
Former beef specialist Michael Drennan

Beef grid is not delivering the goods for farmers says QPS designer
Beef Plan Movement co Chair Hugh Doyle

Beef Plan leaders propose mediation with directors
Stock image: PA

€300m solar energy investment will need 2,000 acres
Photo Brian Farrell

Perfect chance for sheep sector to have its day in the sun
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mart prices on the rise as factories edge upwards
Tipp triumph: Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

'We need to move forward or we're going nowhere' - Incoming IFA...