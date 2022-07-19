Farming

Dairy sector should shoulder dairy-bred beef emissions, says IFA Livestock Commitee

IFA wants the methodology used to calculate emissions from dairy beef and suckler-bred beef to be the same Expand

Ciaran Moran

Emissions from dairy-bred beef cattle should be apportioned to the dairy sector, the IFA Livestock Committee has said.

In a presentation at the Beef Food Vision Committee set up to identify ways to reduce emissions from the sector, IFA Livestock Committee Chairman Brendan Golden highlighted that suckler cow numbers have reduced by 12pc since 2018.

