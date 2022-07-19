Dairy sector should shoulder dairy-bred beef emissions, says IFA Livestock Commitee

Emissions from dairy-bred beef cattle should be apportioned to the dairy sector, the IFA Livestock Committee has said.

In a presentation at the Beef Food Vision Committee set up to identify ways to reduce emissions from the sector, IFA Livestock Committee Chairman Brendan Golden highlighted that suckler cow numbers have reduced by 12pc since 2018.

While he said suckler and beef farmers would play their part in reducing emissions from the sector, he said setting “arbitrary figures” for the sector that have the potential to be used against farmers if they are not achieved must be avoided.

Mr Golden also called for the methodology used to calculate emissions from dairy beef and suckler-bred beef to be the same, saying “double and treble counting of the suckler cow in the calculations is not acceptable”.

He also believes the sector, which the animal is born into, “must carry” the animal for its lifetime, adding that “suckler and beef farmers cannot be left to account for decisions taken on farms outside the sector”.

In its presentation, the ICMSA highlighted that dairy beef accounted for a growing percentage of Irish beef production. It said the integration between dairy and beef sectors needs to be improved and dairy and suckler beef production was “not in opposition”. ICMSA also said the Government cannot continue to ignore the issues of carbon leakage and food security, adding that food prices need to reflect the cost of sustainable food production, suggesting a reluctance at political level to accept this.

The recent meeting also heard from a Meat Industry Ireland representative, which highlighted the potential of reducing slaughter age in the sector to reduce emissions.

MII said the lower slaughter age trend had already progressed significantly since 2010 (30 months) to 2022 (26-27), adding that processors have encouraged this downward trend through programmes compatible with the Climate Action Plan objective of reducing the average age of finishing from 27 to 24 months by 2030.

However, it said “driving the pace of doing so”, compatible with meeting the Climate Action Plan, will require more support from Government, highlighting the need to improve the quality of dairy beef stock.

However, the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) stated that before lowering the slaughter age, a full assessment of the input costs involved must be conducted, and questioned which system would actually deliver for the environment — an animal “pushed through a feed-lot and finished at 24 months or an animal finished in an extensive farming system at a later date”.

In a statement after the meeting, INHFA President Vincent Roddy said Government targets to deliver a reduction in agriculture’s emissions must not involve further reductions to the suckler sector. This sector has, he added, “seen a significant reduction over the last 10 years, with numbers falling by 160,000 cows, from 1,067,398 in 2012 to 907,059 in 2021, which represents a 15pc fall in our overall herd”.

While this reduction has been off-set by increases in other sectors of agriculture, Mr Roddy said it would be “absolutely unacceptable that there would be any further reductions demanded here”.

Mr Roddy described suggestions the suckler sector should be “sacrificed to allow further expansion of the dairy sector” as “disturbing”.