Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 11 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy expansion and fertiliser usage set to drive agri emissions up 9pc

Currently agriculture comprises one-third of Irish GHG emissions
Currently agriculture comprises one-third of Irish GHG emissions
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are projected to increase by 9pc by 2030, relative to the 2005 baseline, unless action is taken, according to a new report from Teagasc.

This projected increase, highlighted by Teagasc, will be mainly driven by increased dairy cow numbers and fertiliser use on Irish farms.

It comes as Ireland faces EU commitments to reduce overall GHG emissions by 20pc by 2020 and 30pc by 2030, relative to the 2005 level.

While GHG emissions from the sector have generally been on the decline since the late 1990s, the recent growth in Irish agricultural output, and in particular the expansion of the dairy sector, has seen emissions begin to increase.

The report highlights the potential for GHG abatement based on current scientific knowledge to limit the emissions from the sector.

Currently agriculture comprises one-third of Irish GHG emissions. Agricultural greenhouse gas emissions principally comprise of methane (from enteric fermentation and manure management) and nitrous oxide (from fertilizer and animal excreta deposition on soils).

Conversely, grasslands and forests soak up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, offsetting some of these emissions.

In recent months, European Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner, Phil Hogan issued a stark warning that Ireland will face massive fines unless it improves its environmental performance.

Also Read

Speaking at the Department of Agriculture’s Food Wise conference in Dublin, Hogan said Ireland needs to ‘wake up and wake up soon’ to the reality that it is part of a European Union that has assumed the role of global leader in tackling climate challenges.

The Teagasc report identifies a total of 28 different abatement measures that could be employed to reduce emissions.

These measures would either reduce emissions of methane and nitrous oxide from agriculture or increase the level of carbon sequestration through additional forestry and bio-energy production.

The report emphasises farm practices that improve efficiencies at farm level and thereby reduce methane and nitrous oxide emissions.  Other actions are identified that sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere such as afforestation.

The principal mitigation measures include further improvements in dairy and beef genetics, improved nitrogen use efficiency, altering the fertilizer type applied, increased afforestation, improved sequestration in agricultural soils and enhanced production of biomass and biogas.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA
Gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

Fire warning issued: 'Landowners found burning illegally could face fines,...
Gerry Ryan with a tray of honey at the family farm in Dundrum, Co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly

Bees are being 'driven to the edge': Beekeepers hit out at removal of...
Owenreagh River. Credit: BBC

Major pollution incident sees 100,000 gallons of slurry released into...


Top Stories

Unsure bales in Kilkenny. Image: An Garda Siochana

Gardai warn farmers to strap down bales
Set in 140 acres,the home includes interior trimmings, a courtyard, mountain views and a grand entrance

VIDEO: Stunning footage of this Cahir period house with 140ac - with a...
File photo

Indoor calving a driver of low vitamin D levels in Irish calves

John Fagan: The sweet smell of haylage is a balm after our awful...
Stock photo

Strong bidding drives Laois land to close on €18,000/ac
John Connell

'Money is easy spent and hard-earned'
Colm Dockrell, Assistant Principal Teagasc College of Horticulture, on the green at the golf course at Teagasc Food Research Centre, Ashtown.

Teagasc researchers putting theory into practice on the golf course