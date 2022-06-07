Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Cutting milk yield in Ireland would shift production to higher-emitting countries, leading scientist warns

Livestock methane’s impact on global warming has been ‘overblown by a factor of three to four’

Exporting the problem: Dairy milk production accounts for 2-3pc of the world&rsquo;s greenhouse gas emissions, and 75pc of these emissions are in emerging market countries Expand

Close

Exporting the problem: Dairy milk production accounts for 2-3pc of the world&rsquo;s greenhouse gas emissions, and 75pc of these emissions are in emerging market countries

Exporting the problem: Dairy milk production accounts for 2-3pc of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and 75pc of these emissions are in emerging market countries

Exporting the problem: Dairy milk production accounts for 2-3pc of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and 75pc of these emissions are in emerging market countries

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Concern has emerged that if developed agricultural countries such as Ireland and New Zealand reduce milk production to lower emissions, dairy yields will shift to higher-emitting dairy markets like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh — now considered “the centre of dairy in the world”.

Speaking at the Alltech One Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, Dr Torsten Hemme, director of the IFCN Dairy Research Centre in Germany, said dairy milk production is counting for 2-3pc of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and 75pc of these greenhouse gas emissions are in emerging market countries.

Most Watched

Privacy