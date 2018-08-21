Farm Ireland
Creed says current climate credentials of agri sector 'not sufficient'

‘The time for special pleading by sectoral interests is long gone’

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Ciaran Moran

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has said the agri sector will need to do more in its response to climate change.

Speaking on a wide range of issues at the Annual Michael Collins Commemoration, Béal na mBláth, Cork last weekend Minister Creed said recent climactic events served as a useful reminder that we are living with the realities of climate change.

“In Ireland alone the harvest problems of 2016, the floods in Donegal of 2017, the prolonged wet winter past and late Spring of 2018, followed by the current drought are a timely reminder that the time for talking on climate is well past.

“If we are not to compromise the quality of life, if not indeed the very lives themselves of future generations then we need practical responses to climate change.

“The time for special pleading by sectoral interests is long gone,” he said.

Mr Creed said every citizen, every household, every community has a role to play.

“Rural Ireland and Urban Ireland, farmers, fishermen, forresters, as well as industrialists, all sectors of society will have to carry some of the pain involved in the necessary Policy responses. No exceptions.

“No lecturing of others can be indulged when in truth we all have a considerable distance to travel.

“As Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine I am very conscious of the sectors obligations and the need to move beyond our current credentials, which though not unimpressive are not sufficient where the trajectory on emissions needs to be corrected whilst acknowledging the potential for both increasing food production and greater carbon sequestration.

“So while this is a challenge very much of our time, it is worth reflecting on the ethos of duty and unity of purpose espoused by Collins in his actions in meeting this critical challenge of our age,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Fine Gael party has received stinging criticism from environmental groups over its Green Week initiative taking place this week.

The Environment Pillar have been amongst the most vocal critics stating that the move by Fine Gael was an attempt to piggy-back on Heritage Week to burnish their environmental credentials and was also an attempt to paper what it called over gaping holes in the party's environment and climate policy.

Online Editors

