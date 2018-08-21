Creed says current climate credentials of agri sector 'not sufficient'

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has said the agri sector will need to do more in its response to climate change.

Speaking on a wide range of issues at the Annual Michael Collins Commemoration, Béal na mBláth, Cork last weekend Minister Creed said recent climactic events served as a useful reminder that we are living with the realities of climate change.

“In Ireland alone the harvest problems of 2016, the floods in Donegal of 2017, the prolonged wet winter past and late Spring of 2018, followed by the current drought are a timely reminder that the time for talking on climate is well past.

“If we are not to compromise the quality of life, if not indeed the very lives themselves of future generations then we need practical responses to climate change.

“The time for special pleading by sectoral interests is long gone,” he said.

Mr Creed said every citizen, every household, every community has a role to play.

“Rural Ireland and Urban Ireland, farmers, fishermen, forresters, as well as industrialists, all sectors of society will have to carry some of the pain involved in the necessary Policy responses. No exceptions.

“No lecturing of others can be indulged when in truth we all have a considerable distance to travel.