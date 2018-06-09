Country split down middle with sun on east coast but rain and thunder in west
While the west of the country braces itself for torrential rain and thunderstorms, the east basks in sunshine.
Forecasters say the Irish heatwave will continue this weekend – but only on one side of the island.
Farmers in some parts of the country are facing possible moisture deficits as the good weather continues.
A meeting of the Teagasc-led Fodder Crisis group heard that all first cut silage should be done by the end of June, but farmers are now facing a possible moisture deficit in parts of the country.
However, farmers in some parts of the country are facing drought conditions with soil moisture deficits on the cards if the good weather continues into next week.
Met Eireann has said that parts of the country are now experiencing soil moisture deficits of between 30mm and 60mm.
Yesterday, it was a tale of two halves of the country – with one side experiencing uninterrupted glorious sunshine and the other battening down the hatches.