Cork firm in talks for floating wind farm 35km off Clare 

Cork-based Simply Blue Energy is in talks to secure a joint venture partner for a 1.1 gigawatt (GW) floating wind farm off Clare.

The turbines for the Western Star project will be positioned 35km off Doonbeg and will be co-developed with a wave energy conversion array about 5km off the coast.

The Western Star project “will require international investment,” said Brian Fitzgerald, Simply Blue Energy’s external affairs director.

Contracts were issued last week by Simply Blue Energy to conduct bird and mammal surveys at Western Star and at the Emerald project, the company’s planned 1GW floating wind farm near the Kinsale gas field.

In January, it announced it sold a 51pc stake in the Emerald project to Shell.

Plans for a joint venture for Western Star come after the ESB announced that it will team up with Equinor to develop a 1.4GW-floating wind farm off the Shannon Estuary as part of a €5bn-transformation of Moneypoint into a hub for renewable energy.

