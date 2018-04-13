Control of roaming deer is up to farmers - Department

In response to farmers concerns about roaming red deer damaging property and eating their grass, the Department told The Kerryman they do not own the deer and that is up to the farmers to control any deer on their own lands.

"The Department does not own the deer population and that deer, albeit larger, are like other wild animals in this country. It is not the remit of the Department to 'control' numbers of wild animals in general. It is also not part of the remit of the Department, nor indeed would it be generally possible, to cordon deer onto specific areas of land and stop them roaming," a Department statement explained.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) who manage Killarney National Park, which is where the deer are coming from, come under the auspices of the Department of Agriculture.