Contractors call for Carbon Tax exemption 

Contractors consume in the region of 340m litres of Marked Gas Oil (MGO or Green Diesel) in providing services to Irish farming

Agricultural contractors are demanding that Finance Minster Paschal Donohoe exempts them from next week’s planned Carbon Tax hike.

In a letter to the Minster seen by the Farming Independent, Farm Contractors Ireland chairman John Hughes said the hike on May 1 would increase the fuel bill of a typical contractor consuming 150,000 litres of diesel per year by at least €4,500 relative to 2019.

“This increase will have to be passed on directly to our farmer clients, which will be difficult given the significant challenges facing in farm incomes,” he said.

FCI want all registered contractors to be allowed a similar annual Carbon Tax exemption to farmers.

“Contractors consume in the region of 340 million litres of Marked Gas Oil (MGO or green diesel) in providing services to Irish farming. This amounts to two-thirds of all MGO used in Irish agriculture.

“Despite this contractors are excluded from the opportunity to get a total exemption from the Carbon Tax, while farmers have access to a double deduction from the Revenue Commissioners, for the increased carbon tax they incur on farm diesel purchased.

Discriminatory

“This remains hugely discriminatory and anti-competitive for contracting sector.”

Hughes said the proposed increase Carbon Tax to €80/t by 2030 will mean a rise in fuel costs of close to €100m for contractors.

Donohoe recently told the Dáil he was aware of the issue regarding contractors and recalled the difficulties he faced regarding the definition of contractors and the work they do in the Finance Bill.

While the Minster committed to getting an update on “where work on this issue stands”, he said the carbon tax changes would be going ahead in May

He acknowledged “the many challenges it poses for some”, he said it was an essential part of the response to the challenge of climate change.

Indo Farming