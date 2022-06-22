Concern over decision to delay Dáil committee meeting on methane emissions

Pressure is mounting on the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee to hold “an urgent meeting” regarding the Government’s handling of methane emissions from livestock before the Dáil’s looming summer break.

Top international climate scientist Professor Myles Allen of Oxford University has agreed to address the committee amid ongoing scientific and legal debate over the impact of bovine-sourced methane on global warming.

It comes as Environment Minister Eamon Ryan will shortly seek Cabinet approval on economy-wide sectoral emissions ceilings, including for agriculture, so that Ireland can achieve its overarching goal of reducing emissions by 51pc by 2030.

John Hourigan chairman of the Carbon Removals Action Group (CRAG) requested the meeting through Agriculture Committee chairman Jackie Cahill (FF) last month.

After submitting documentation and securing a commitment from Prof Allen – who served on the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – to contribute as an expert witness, Mr Hourigan says “we understood that Tuesday, May 17, was our date”.

However, that meeting did not go ahead and is now not expected to go before committee until autumn, despite imminent signoff on the farm sector’s legally-binding carbon budget and sectoral emissions ceilings to 2025 and 2030.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Mr Hourigan, a dairy farmer from Co Limerick, said: “My understanding from Jackie Cahill was that they were anxious to bring a discussion on the methane issue to an Oireachtas Committee hearing.

“I was told I needed an expert witness to bring with me, so I contacted Professor Myles Allen in Oxford University and he agreed to join the meeting via Zoom.

“Professor Allen has been described as ‘god in climate science’. He is one of the world’s most recognised experts on climate science and he’s anxious to speak to the Agriculture Committee because he’s concerned the Irish Government is using the wrong method of calculating methane and have a completely incorrect understanding of the effects of methane from livestock on global temperatures.

“We’re being side-lined and ignored until such a time the Government has done their dirty work and stitched us up into something that is not legally or scientifically correct.

“It is hugely important this issue is discussed now because my livelihood, and every farmer’s livelihood, is at stake.

In response Mr Cahill insisted “the only reason” the methane meeting has not yet occurred is because of the National Food Ombudsman Bill.

“The Agriculture Minister wants that to go through pre-legislative scrutiny, it’s a very detailed, complicated bill and it’s going to take four or five meetings to make progress, that will take up all our time between now and the recess.

“The methane meeting will get preference when we come back in autumn. We’ve stakeholders saying the calculations are not being done correctly as regards ruminating animals. We want to give them a platform to bring forward their case; if they make a legitimate case, obviously it will have a very significant impact on the ceilings already applied."

The Department of Environment insisted the carbon budgets “are consistent" with current reporting practices.

A Department spokesperson said: “The science on climate change and our understanding of it is continually evolving. The means by which scientific developments are incorporated into the international process is rigorous and robust. The IPCC is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change.”

“The IPCC Assessment Reports updated our understanding of the global carbon budget and the need for net zero emissions of long-lived gases (e.g. CO2 and N2O) and for a strong, rapid, and sustained reduction in methane emissions. Our carbon budgets are consistent with the EU and with United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change reporting practices. When the IPCC incorporate the conclusions of the debate on the issue of biogenic methane, it can be taken into account for the carbon budgets. This is provided for in the legislation.”