Concern mounting as deer hunting licensing system hit by delays

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien has said he is aware of the delays in the processing deer hunting licence applications and that many deer hunters have not received their licences yet this year.

He said the delays arise as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 public health emergency and the effects this has had on travel and working arrangements.

There is considerable concern and growing frustration among thousands of licensed deer hunters and deer management groups due to a delay in the issuing of permits by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Wildlife Licensing Unit. Approximately 5,500 permits are issued annually by NPWS to allow for the management of deer during the open deer season which runs from September 1 to February 28.

The Minister said several thousand licences applications have been received to date and over two thousand have been issued thus far.

"Staff are working flat out to eliminate the backlog as quickly as possible. While staff in the unit that deals with the issuing of licences continued to attend the office during the crisis, given restrictions, the numbers of such staff attending was, of course, restricted .

"The database system used for managing deer licensing is not currently a web based one and some technical challenges arose in facilitating the processing of such licences for staff working remotely with laptops," he said.

There have been calls individuals, hunting and farming bodies that the Minister should extend licences for the previous deer hunting season to allow hunters with such a licence to hunt after 1 September with their previous licences.

However, he said the provisions in the Wildlife Acts do not allow for the extension of deer hunting licences and licences for last season automatically expired under the law on 31 July this year.

"The priority of staff now is to have licences issued as quickly as possible. It is my Department’s intention to review the legislative and administrative arrangements in relation to deer licensing with a view to securing improvements for customers and I will welcome the views of stakeholders in this regard.

"The main priority, for now, is to deal with the backlog on hand. In addition, it is the intention to work towards the introduction of an on-line application system and some early work in this regard has taken place and I will work to see that this happens as quickly as possible," he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Irish Deer Commission said “while we sympathise with the challenges caused by Covid-19 for NPWS in the issuing of permits, we have engaged with NPWS in good faith since June while representing our members regarding the potential permit issues caused by Covid-19, however, we have been left frustrated and dismayed by NPWS inability to engage and adapt.”

The spokesperson also said “frustration among deer hunters has been compounded as applicants adhered to a post-Covid-19 deadline of June 30th set by NPWS for the submission of permit renewal applications and a commitment that permits would be received in advance of the open season on September 1st however it now appears some applicants who met the NPWS deadline will not receive their permit for several months, or not at all, this is completely unacceptable in our view and a new approach to the delay is required urgently.”

“The permit delays along with a worldwide crash in the demand for venison due to Covid-19, will mean far less deer will be culled resulting in increased damage for forestry, farming and the wider ecosystem.

