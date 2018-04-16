Pesticides have been detected in drinking water sources in Co. Longford.

Concern following another detection of pesticide in drinking water

Farmers and other users of pesticides are being asked to follow the guidelines when applying these substances to their lands, by Irish Water and the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group after pesticide levels were detected in drinking water supplies.

MCPA, which is commonly used to kill rushes on wet land, is the main offender, and careless storage, handling and improper application means it ends up in our drinking water leading to breaches of the drinking water regulations. According to Irish Water, a single drop of pesticide can breach the drinking water limit in a small stream for up to 30 kilometres. This clearly highlights the potential risk facing many of Ireland’s drinking water sources.

Drinking water monitoring results for Ireland show that a number of pesticides commonly used on grassland, such as MCPA, are being detected more frequently. While there is no threat to public health, it is imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.