Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Combining organic conversion with a drive to reduce input costs

Kevin O’Hanlon has cut fertiliser use back to almost zero by switching to multi-species swards and whole-crop silage on the farm he manages on the Wexford-Carlow border

Kevin O'Hanlon with the dairy herd at Pollard Farm Expand
A multi-species sward with chicory, plantain, lucerne and grasses Expand

Close

Kevin O'Hanlon with the dairy herd at Pollard Farm

Kevin O'Hanlon with the dairy herd at Pollard Farm

A multi-species sward with chicory, plantain, lucerne and grasses

A multi-species sward with chicory, plantain, lucerne and grasses

/

Kevin O'Hanlon with the dairy herd at Pollard Farm

Grace Maher

The rising costs of inputs is one of the biggest concerns for farmers. Kevin O’Hanlon has taken a measured approach to committing to be self-sufficient in feed by 2023 and has converted to organic farming in the process.

Kevin manages a dairy farm for Marie Pascal Pollard in Ballywilliam on the Wexford-Carlow border.

“Over the past three years we had gradually reduced our fertiliser inputs from 120t in 2018 to virtually almost nothing in the spring of 2021,” he says.

Most Watched

Privacy