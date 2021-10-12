Combining organic conversion with a drive to reduce input costs

The rising costs of inputs is one of the biggest concerns for farmers. Kevin O’Hanlon has taken a measured approach to committing to be self-sufficient in feed by 2023 and has converted to organic farming in the process.

Kevin manages a dairy farm for Marie Pascal Pollard in Ballywilliam on the Wexford-Carlow border.

“Over the past three years we had gradually reduced our fertiliser inputs from 120t in 2018 to virtually almost nothing in the spring of 2021,” he says.

“During that time, we monitored grass growth, silage quality and soil nutrient levels and found that we could still grow enough grass to keep the system running smoothly.

“We started to look more seriously at organic conversion; in practice we were farming close to the organic standards so we took the plunge and converted with the Irish Organic Association in April of this year.

“It really made sense to us as having an organic symbol gives us access to the growing organic market where we will be paid a premium for our milk —and the farm can also avail of the support payments under the Organic Farming Scheme.”

Self-sufficiency is an integral part of the farm; it has a windmill and photo-voltaic panels to generate electricity for the dairy operation.

“This is very much a commercial operation but we are keen to maximise what we can produce, both in terms of plant and animal products and energy,” says Kevin.

“Increasing biodiversity and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions are very much part of the ethos here — there is no reason why farmers cannot maximise productivity while enhancing their farming agro-ecosystem.”

Forage production strategy

The farm is 250ac with an additional 80ac rented; 150ac is used for the grazing platform, with 100ac for crops and silage and 80ac for the young stock.

The farm is very dry and can sustain animals outside for around 320 days annually. The plan is to milk 160 cows year-round while moving towards a mainly autumn calving system.

A commitment to self-sufficiency in feed production requires an ability to grow very good forage crops.

“Currently 50pc of the swards are clover and grass, with the other 50pc multi-species mixes,” Kevin says.

“We use a combination of white and red clover, including 18ac of red clover, which will increase to 40ac next year as it is such an excellent protein source, particularly in organic farming systems.

“The multi-species swards mainly contain chicory, plantain, lucerne and grasses.

“Every Monday I examine the paddocks and estimate what grazing cover is left, then I pick the top covers for the week ahead. You always need to know when you have 20 days’ grazing ahead of you.

“As we are a partner farm with DLF seeds, we can afford to do a little more experimentation.

“For example we used a higher seeding rate (17kg/ac) for one field and we have noticed that the chicory responded very well to that level of cover and has competed well with an existing dock population. We will use organic seed going forward.

“We also whole-crop peas, oats and barley and peas and oats. This is ensiled and fed to cows in the winter, balanced with silage and straw.

“Overall, that makes up our feeding system and we will continue to refine and monitor production to ensure that we can sustain it.”

Milk production

The milking herd are a three-way cross with Holstein Friesian, Norwegian Red and Fleckvieh. There are also 70 heifer calves and 66 in-calf heifers on the farm.

“Before organic conversion, milk production averaged 8,300litres and we hope to keep that at 7,000l of milk annually with 4.8 lactations per cow,” says Kevin.

“Maintaining that level of production under organics is ambitious, but switching to multi-species swards has increased forage productivity, and combined with our whole-crop silage we feel that the system can be maintained and sustained over a long period of time.

“We operate a selective breeding policy and monitor somatic cell counts and overall health and productivity of each cow.

“Our long-term aim is to supply a million litres annually into the organic sector.”

Organic conversion

As a new entrant to organic farming Kevin is frequently asked about requirements to convert.

“One of the misconceptions out there is that you cannot use antibiotics or dose animals, which is simply not true — the health of the animal is paramount in organic farming,” he says.

“Animals can be treated, but routine treatments are not allowed, which is perfectly acceptable.

“There is additional paperwork but only minimal, and in my experience has focused mainly on sourcing organic seed.

“I have hosted some farm walks recently and there is a growing interest in the conventional sector about how to do things differently — farmers want to reduce their inputs while maintaining productive.

“Improving efficiencies is vital not only for farm incomes but also as we look towards adapting new approaches.

“Multi-species is not a new technology — farmers and especially organic farmers have been doing it for a while now. What is new is the monitoring and analysis that is accompanying it.

“We need to continually refine and examine what we are doing on our individual farms while minimising our impact on the planet.

“Business as usual is not an option and future generations will not thank us if we refuse to change our approach.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie