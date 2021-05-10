Coillte stepping up CCTV surveillance in illegal dumping blackspots nationwide 

Coillte clean-up has cost €2m in the last five years

WASHING machines, fridges, beds and sofas are among the most common items abandoned in the country’s forests by environmental vandals using nature as their dumping ground.

Coillte says cleaning up the mess has cost €2 million in the last five years and it is now stepping up CCTV surveillance at known trouble areas.

The state forestry company kept an inventory of the waste dumped in the last few years and found large items of furniture, electrical appliances and household ‘black bin’ rubbish all featured regularly.

Many of the items could have been brought to recycling centres for free or deposited at local civic amenity sites for a small fee.

Yet dumpers bizarrely went to the bother of finding transport large enough to carry their unwanted goods and then drove out of their way to forested areas to get rid of them.

Among the items most commonly dumped were washing machines, fridges and freezers which can be left free at many recycling centres and at electrical retailers.

Bags of household waste containing nappies, food, cans and bottles were also common, despite the fact that cans and bottles can also be easily recycled for free.

Tyres, beds, sofas and other household furniture, plus building rubble such as old bricks, wooden planks and soil completed the list.

Mick Power, national estates manager with Coillte, said while the vast majority of visitors to the forests respected their surroundings, illegal dumping and fly tipping was a serious issue.

“There is a small number of people who make the public roads and entrances to our forests unsightly,” he said.

“Some of the rubbish is foul smelling, attracts vermin and is a health and safety hazard for families, their children and their dogs.”

He said the dumping damaged habitats and wildlife and there were concerns about pollution of soil, rivers and drinking water.

Coillte said it took the issue extremely seriously and was working closely with the Gardai and local authority staff to pursue offenders and seek prosecutions.

In areas where dumping was frequent, cameras had been installed and remote monitoring was being carried out for swift detection of the culprits.

The company said it encouraged the public to report all instances of illegal dumping to the relevant local authorities immediately or to contact Coillte directly via its confidential forest security hotline on 1890 800 455.