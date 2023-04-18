Farming

Clarity needed on inheritance tax breaks on rewilded land

The UK now plans to extend the agricultural exemption from death duty to cover fields that have been converted into wilderness and woodland. Photo: Getty Images/EyeEm Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

As rewilding gains traction as a conservation practice in Ireland, landowners will face a puzzling question: are lands that have been rewilded still eligible for key inheritance tax breaks?

Agricultural relief is the key inheritance tax break that most landowners rely on when transferring land to the next generation. The relief reduces the taxable value of the agricultural property by 90pc.

