Clarity needed on inheritance tax breaks on rewilded land

As rewilding gains traction as a conservation practice in Ireland, landowners will face a puzzling question: are lands that have been rewilded still eligible for key inheritance tax breaks?

Agricultural relief is the key inheritance tax break that most landowners rely on when transferring land to the next generation. The relief reduces the taxable value of the agricultural property by 90pc.

However, the relief is only available where certain conditions are satisfied and following queries from the Farming Independent to both the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Agriculture, it is not clear if land that is rewilded is eligible for the tax break, given the fact that the rationale of rewilding is that the land is not in agriculture.

A source in the Department of Agriculture said the issue was "probably something that needed to be considered", but said rewilded land with trees would still constitute agricultural property.

Under the current tax rules, only “agricultural property” is eligible for the relief, and it is defined in the legislation as:

Agricultural land, pasture and woodland situated in the EU or the UK and crops, trees and underwood (i.e. small trees and shrubs growing beneath taller timber trees) growing on such land;

Farm houses, farm buildings and mansion houses which are of a character appropriate to the lands occupied with such buildings;

Farm machinery, bloodstock and livestock on such agricultural land; and

Entitlements to farm payments under EU Regulations now called Basic Payment Scheme/Greening Payment Scheme (BPS).

According to the Revenue Commissioners, land that has been taken out of agricultural production for rewilding purposes could only come within the scope of the relief “to the extent that it comprises agricultural property”.

In addition, the person claiming the relief must also qualify as a farmer unless the land comprises “trees” or “underwood”.

In this regard, if the rewilded land comprises woodland and underwood, it could continue to meet the requirements for agricultural relief.

However, Revenue said this would have to be examined closely in the circumstances of a particular claim.

“Any other forms of rewilding are unlikely to come within the scope of the relief as the individual claiming the relief would be required to farm the land on a commercial basis with a view to the realisation of profits for a six-year period (or lease it to a person to farm as such).

“Revenue understands that such commercial use of the land would not be consistent with the principles of rewilding,” it said.

It comes as the UK now plans to extend the agricultural exemption from death duty to cover fields that have been converted into wilderness and woodland.

The UK government is also betting that scores of new 'habitat banks' across the country can generate credits worth about £300m per year, and help it achieve both goals simultaneously. Bloomberg estimates that the nascent global biocredits market could hit $160 billion by 2030.