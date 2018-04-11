Children of flood-affected farmers to get planning exemptions

Minister of State for OPW and Flood Relief, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran revealed the plans at the commencement of preliminary works by OPW staff on the flood relief works at The Quay, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

The Minister told local reporters that there are many people particularly farmers who have land in flood plains and said “they cant give a bit of land to their son or daughter”.

“I’m looking at ways through the local authorities, through the Department of Planning and through Minister Damian English that will allow those people if they want to build a house 10 or 15 miles away that local needs do not come into play.