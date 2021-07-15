Farm leaders say the latest EPA report on the impact of intensive agriculture on river catchments in the Golden Vale region shows “real signs of progress” despite the major challenges it also poses for the dairy sector.

Yesterday, the much-anticipated report revealed that just over half of the country’s rivers and lakes are in good or high biological quality, with agriculture and waste water identified as the main sources of nutrients in water.

The 2018-2020 data for nitrate in rivers show that 47pc of river sites have “unsatisfactory” nitrate concentrations, with the highest concentrations in rivers in the south and southeast where there is more intensive farming coupled with freely draining soils.

Responding to the report, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that while challenges remain in relation to water quality, it is important that the improvements in water quality are acknowledged and recognition given to the various initiatives being taken at individual farm level and industry level to further improve water quality.

“To listen to some commentators, one could easily get the impression that farmers are not making efforts to improve water quality and nothing could be further from the truth.

"Over the last number of years, there has been a growing focus on water quality and other environmental issues at individual farm level and at industry level, initiatives such as ASSAP, GLAS, TAMS are all contributing towards improved water quality and other environmental indicators.

“There are challenges which farmers will tackle, but there are also positives including 89pc of rivers have satisfactory BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) values, 71pc of rivers have satisfactory P (phosphorus) levels, 53pc of rivers have satisfactory N (nitrogen) levels and if compared to our EU counterparts, Ireland is in a good position.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan said farmers want to see all the country’s rivers in the high-status categories and that they are working hard to achieve just that.

“Farmers are working directly with their advisors in these areas to improve water quality and it’s delivering tangible results. The ASSAP programme that assists farmers in their own catchments must be expanded so we can support more farmers to improve water quality,” he said.

"Within a European context, Ireland is one of the best for water quality where only 98pc of our groundwater bodies are below 50mg/L for nitrates (in contrast to Germany and Spain at 72pc and 78.5pc respectively) and our surface waters have the lowest concentrations of nitrate. This is against a backdrop of greater testing frequency in Ireland compared to other EU member states.”

He also highlighted that the monitoring period reported by the EPA includes the summer drought of 2018.

“This is significant, given that this prolonged period of dry weather changed the characteristics of the soil which resulted in a high mobilisation of Nitrogen from the soils to water when it did rain.

“As farmers, we know we need to keep working hard, but this report shows real signs of progress and is something all stakeholders can build upon,” he concluded.

Urgent action

The EPA analysis shows that up to 85pc of nitrogen in rivers in some catchments in the south and southeast comes from agriculture and the agency is calling for “urgent action” to address the issue.

"Reducing the nitrate levels in our waters must be a priority and the Nitrates Action Programme must deliver reductions in nitrogen losses to water,” the report states.

“The most significant pressure causing a decline in water quality is increased concentrations of nutrients such as phosphorus entering waterways.

"Loss of phosphorus to water is a particular problem in agricultural areas with poor draining soil, while the predominance of free draining soils in the south and south east of the country increases the sensitivity of our estuaries to nitrogen pollution,” the report states.