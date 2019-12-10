Caroline O'Doherty: Coal companies cloud Government ban on smoky fuel

The companies, two from Northern Ireland and one Dutch (10 of the 20 'baggers' registered here are from the North), claim it is unjust to ban their smoky products while allowing people to burn peat and wood which are just as likely to clog up winter skies and vulnerable lungs.

The ban was meant to be in place by September this year, the date having been pushed back for several years, but the threat of legal action scuppered its introduction.

Despite issuing no formal legal proceedings, their mere threat of a date in the High Court has thrown the Government's plans for a nationwide smoky coal ban into disarray.

They are objecting not just to the extension plans but to the existing ban which covers all of Dublin city and county and 25 other towns and cities.

In the case of Dublin, the ban has been in place for 29 years and has achieved a visible improvement in the city's smog so the thought of returning to the dirty 1980s rattled Government, however likely or unlikely that would be.

The option of extending the ban not only nationwide but to all smoky fuels so the three coal companies would not feel victimised was not very palatable either.

Smokeless coal is now almost the same price as the smoky variety - after many years during which it was more expensive - which makes it viable for coal users to make the switch.

But for those burning peat or timber, usually because it's cheaper or free from their own land, the change would not be welcomed.

According to the 2016 census, just over 90,000 households were using peat to fuel their central heating system - a surprising 14pc increase on the number in the 2011 census.

The number using coal was 86,611 - a 9pc increase on 2011. There were almost 23,200 with no central heating, presumably solely reliant on open fires and some were most likely using peat.

Many of the 90,000-plus are believed to be one-off, rural homes, making the occupants most likely to be elderly, isolated and poor - not a group to hammer with a peat ban in the run-up to an election.

But the problem is wider than that. The Department of Climate Action says 40pc of all households use coal or peat to some degree, either as a primary or supplementary source of heat, which equates to around 680,000 homes and a lot of air quality issues where those homes are clustered - not a problem to be ignored with an election looming.

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton is trying a compromise approach and will ask Cabinet next week to approve a limited extension to the ban, taking in 13 medium-sized towns.

He will also suggest running a public consultation to seek views on whether a full smoky fuel ban should be introduced.

Both those requests, if approved, would take time to implement and buy time for the Government to come up with what the minister calls a "legally robust plan". Or possibly an election-proof plan.

Timing is also significant here because ultimately, quite apart from the air quality issues, carbon emission reduction targets will require the phasing out of all fossil fuels.

If a coal company was to try to drag the State into court, they would be doing so against a backdrop where EU and national law was turning the tide against all fossil fuels for the sake of saving the planet.

Cries of injustice in that context would surely fail to ignite much sympathy.

