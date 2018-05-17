CAP direct farm payments will be linked to EU climate change targets

Farmers will be asked to do more to reduce methane and nitrous oxide emissions from livestock and fertiliser use in the upcoming overhaul of the Common Agricultural Policy.

Farmers will be asked to do more to reduce methane and nitrous oxide emissions from livestock and fertiliser use in the upcoming overhaul of the Common Agricultural Policy.

A set of nine objectives under the new CAP, including climate-related targets, will have to be met to receive direct payments under a Commission proposal due around June 1.

Under the new CAP, the EU will monitor climate compliance via mandatory nutrient management plans and will roll out compulsory farm advisory services to encourage precision and digital agriculture. Ireland has one of the highest levels of agricultural emissions per hectare in the EU, at around twice the EU average.

And livestock density in Ireland has increased by 4.5pc since 2010, largely as a result of the growing dairy herd, while it has fallen on average in the EU. Agriculture, which makes up 33pc of Irish emissions, is not the only culprit — a lack of investment in cleaner energy and transport has also put paid to Ireland’s chances of meeting its 2020 climate targets.