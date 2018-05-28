Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Last week, the Sunday World launched a campaign to ‘Take out the Trash’ after six tonnes of illegal rubbish was discovered on the Wicklow border during a three-day period.

As part of the campaign, we are looking to publish images of the penny-pinchers who are dumping waste in our parks, countryside and laneways.

With many areas across the country reporting an increase in illegal dumping in recent times, more measures are being introduced to catch those involved. Drogheda Deputy Mayor Richie Culhane is hoping to introduce a covert camera system in dumping blackspots.

"To send out a message to people fly-tipping and dumping illegally I’ve proposed installing covert cameras in areas where it’s happening on a frequent basis," he told the Sunday World. Illegal Dumpers "The only way to get the message across that we’re serious about dealing with illegal dumpers is by catching and prosecuting them. There are very few prosecutions. The nature of it is it can be done at night or in an area with no traffic. The beauty about cover camera systems is you can move them from place to place."

Baths, cars, building and domestic rubbish dumped beside Beaufort College Navan. Pic Seamus Farelly