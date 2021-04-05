Call to end year-round open season on wood pigeon as ‘hunters abusing rules’

The NPWS has called for a limit on the open season for shooting wood pigeon

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) wants an end to the year-round open season on wood pigeons, saying there is little evidence they cause crop damage and the rules are being abused by sports hunters.

It says some hunters are deliberately planting crops to lure wood pigeons for shooting, shooting on lands where they have no permission, and harming other wildlife.

Their activities are unregulated, there are no checks on what they kill and, by organising pre-emptive shoots in advance, they appear to break the law which intends to allow shooting of birds actually causing damage.

The issue of damage, the very basis of the right to shoot, is also in doubt.

The NPWS says: “Much of the perceived damage to crops by wood pigeon is based on anecdotal accounts and historic issues.”

Open season on wood pigeons in theory runs from November to January, but every year ministers declare a derogation, allowing the birds to be shot any time to “prevent serious damage” to crops.

Josepha Madigan, as responsible minister, controversially announced a ban on shooting for the summer months last year but reversed her decision after a backlash from farming groups and gun clubs.

Her successor, Malcolm Noonan, must decide by the end of this month, when the annual derogation expires, whether to declare a further renewal.

The NPWS assessment was prepared by its Agri-Ecology Unit and cites studies that show cereal grains only become the wood pigeon’s preferred food choice post-harvest when the fields are in stubble and grains from ‘harvest spillage’ are left behind.

“Any suggestion to retain the declaration in its existing format should be accompanied by current scientific evidence to justify the derogation,” the assessment says.

It recommends that until evidence is gathered, open season be restricted as originally intended and that shooting at other times require a Section 42 licence – a permit granted on a case by case basis.

Mr Noonan said he was considering the matter.

“No decisions have been taken at this time in relation to a declaration for period May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022. A review of the declarations is currently underway,” he said.

Wood pigeon numbers are healthy but the NPWS is worried about the impact of shooting on other wildlife, in particular the protected stock dove which has declined by 58pc in 18 years.

The NPWS has asked for clarity on the law, which stems from the EU Birds Directive, and for farmers and gun clubs to be notified accordingly.

“A host of recreational and commercial operators actively advertise this activity [wood pigeon shooting] which is not in keeping with the rationale for the derogation, ie. prevention of serious damage to crops,” the assessment says.

“In many of these cases, crops are planted to entice birds to be shot, acting effectively like bait.” It cites legal advice, warning: “Case law highlights that a certain degree of damage is required before the derogation operates so to pre-empt a situation by organising a shoot before damage occurs would effectively breach the directive.”

