Farmers and landowners in Tomies, Beaufort and Fossa, in Killarney are calling for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to undertake a major cull of red deer.

Call for major cull as deer causing havoc - Farmers and property owners say Killarney deer are ruining lands

Farmers claim that their land is being destroyed by herds of red deer who are eating all their grass, damaging land and trees and putting farmers under financial pressure.

Local farmer, Sean Sweeney, says that he is "frustrated" because the NPWS are not culling the deer and leaving them to roam their lands. Mr Sweeney said that despite attempts wiring is not doing the job and he says that he is fed up with trying to contact the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

"It is destroying our livelihoods. It is so frustrating." A cull of up to 300 is needed, Mr Sweeney told The Kerryman.

A Red deer stag and his family take an early-morning stroll around the Killeen golf course in Killarney where the Irish Open will be held next July. Credit: Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin