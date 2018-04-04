Call for major cull as deer causing havoc - Farmers and property owners say Killarney deer are ruining lands
Sinead Kelleher reporter for The Kerryman on farmers demands for a major deer cull in Killarney
Farmers and landowners in Tomies, Beaufort and Fossa, in Killarney are calling for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to undertake a major cull of red deer.
Farmers claim that their land is being destroyed by herds of red deer who are eating all their grass, damaging land and trees and putting farmers under financial pressure.
Local farmer, Sean Sweeney, says that he is "frustrated" because the NPWS are not culling the deer and leaving them to roam their lands.
Mr Sweeney said that despite attempts wiring is not doing the job and he says that he is fed up with trying to contact the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
"It is destroying our livelihoods. It is so frustrating."
A cull of up to 300 is needed, Mr Sweeney told The Kerryman.
Farmers and landowners can seek a section 42 to cull red deer - which is granted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service - but this generally only allows for a minor cull of two to three deer.
Head greenkeeper, Enda Murphy of Killarney Golf and Fishing Club said that the damage the red deer are causing is placing a financial burden to the club.