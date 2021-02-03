Call for fair and equitable compensation for farmers to be included in overhaul of water abstraction laws

The new laws will place limits on the amounts of water that can be taken rivers, lakes and groundwater sources without registration with the authorities.

Fair and equitable compensation must be paid to farmers where water abstraction takes place on farmland and results in land sterilisation, crop loss and disturbance, according to the IFA.

The call comes as the Government proposes to overhaul the legislation in this area, under pressure from the European Commission over the absence of controls on water abstractions.

However, in a submission to the Oireachtas Committee scrutinising the proposed laws, the IFA said an amendment is needed to better reflect the rights of farmers and makes provision for an equitable package of measures, including compensation where losses arise due to a water abstraction.

"Many of these water supplies were provided by farmers free of charge to their communities and were subsequently gifted at no cost to the state. "The matters raised in this submission necessitate a response, which recognises the losses incurred by landowners, as they facilitate the common good in the provision of a water supply to their local communities," the IFA said.

The IFA raised 'serious concerns' in relation to what is proposed in relation to compensation including the provision of a limit to any claim for compensation to within two years of the authorised abstractions commencing.

"This would allow the State to side-step its existing obligations to farmers, resulting in a haphazard approach across the country by differing local authorities and many compensation issues remaining unresolved," it said.

The IFA also raised concerns over the proposed extended powers of Irish Water to take a water supply beyond land it owns or acquires. It says the new laws fail to adequately provide for the necessary package of measures and framework, including compensation where such powers are exercised.

Environmental groups have also been critical of the new laws claiming the majority of water abstractions will remain unmonitored and unregulated.

Sinéad O’Brien Coordinator for The Sustainable Water Network has described the proposed laws were very much light-touch regulation and would very likely fail to meet the requirements of the Water Framework Directive.

"The Bill is a long way off providing meaningful monitoring or controls of the extraction of our most precious resource. It sets exemption thresholds so ridiculously high that the majority of water abstractions would remain unmonitored and unregulated, including agricultural and commercial abstractions," she said.

Online Editors