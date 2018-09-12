Ali will be the first storm to blow in across Ireland and Britain this winter, the new list of names for this year's strongest weather systems shows.

Bronagh, Deirdre and Saoirse: meet the storms blowing our way this winter

Also on the list of storm names for 2018/2019 announced by the Met Éireann and the British Met Office are Bronagh, Callum and Deirdre, while a particularly stormy winter could see storms Saoirse, Tristan, Violet and Wyn batter us.

It is the fourth year that Met Éireann and the Met Office have run the 'Name our Storms' scheme, which aims to raise awareness of severe weather before it hits.

The season's names have been compiled from a list of submissions by the public, choosing some of the most popular names and also selecting those that reflect the nations, culture and diversity of Ireland and the UK.

This year the first storm gets a male name, Ali, followed by an alternating pattern of female and male names which was established by the US National Hurricane Centre in the 1970s.

Blustery: People battle winds on Howth pier during Storm Ophelia in October 2017. Photo: Collins

The alphabetical list of names skips Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with international storm-naming conventions.

Derrick Ryall, head of public weather services at the Met Office, said: "Naming storms has been proved to raise awareness of severe weather in the UK, providing a consistent message to the public and crucially prompting people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their property."