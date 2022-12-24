Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Brazil's new President promises no deforestation but challenges loom

Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug. 23, 2020. The Amazon region has lost 10\% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report released Dec. 2, 2022, says. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) Expand
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a presentation of the final report of the cabinet of governmental transition in Brasilia, Brazil December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino Expand

Close

Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug. 23, 2020. The Amazon region has lost 10\% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report released Dec. 2, 2022, says. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug. 23, 2020. The Amazon region has lost 10\% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report released Dec. 2, 2022, says. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a presentation of the final report of the cabinet of governmental transition in Brasilia, Brazil December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a presentation of the final report of the cabinet of governmental transition in Brasilia, Brazil December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

/

Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on Aug. 23, 2020. The Amazon region has lost 10\% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report released Dec. 2, 2022, says. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE, TATIANA POLLASTRI AND ERALDO PERES

When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president of the second most populous country in the western hemisphere Jan. 1, few challenges will be greater than fulfilling his promise to end all deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon by 2030.

To understand why, consider the vastly different visions of three daughters from one family of rubber tappers who live on a large reserve in the western state of Acre. The reserve is forest protected in the name of the legendary rubber tapper leader and environmentalist Chico Mendes.

Most Watched

Privacy