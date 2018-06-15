Bord na Móna digging deep to rewet thousands of acres of bog

Machines that have been described as “defibrillators for bogs” are being deployed to revive some of Ireland’s oldest bogs.

According to Bord na Móna, the machines cost more than €100,000 and are used to block decades-old drains on the bogs with the aim of causing them to rewet and start growing again.

Speaking on Clonwhelan Bog, near Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, Bord na Móna ecologist David Fallon said: “These machines are like massive bog defibrillators, giving them the push they need to start living again. Their arrival here is a massive boost to the task of blocking the drains that will raise the water levels and rewet the bog.” David added that the machines will help to unlock live mosses that help draw down carbon and will aid the growth of wildlife habitats on the bogland.

“Once the bog is wet, the live mosses which build the bog will return in force. In locations like this, when the live mosses are active again the bog can return to being a carbon sink. “We hear a lot about the effectiveness of rainforests in this regard but Irish bogs can be just as effective in drawing down and storing carbon.